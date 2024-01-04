Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Peterborough taxi companies Capitol Taxi and Call-A-Cab announce merger

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 4, 2024 10:22 am
Capitol Taxi and Call-A-Cab in Peterborough have announced a merger of driver and dispatch operations. The two companies have served the city and area since the 1940s. View image in full screen
Capitol Taxi and Call-A-Cab in Peterborough have announced a merger of driver and dispatch operations. The two companies have served the city and area since the 1940s. Capitol Taxi photo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After more than seven decades of competing against each other, two family-owned taxi companies in Peterborough, Ont., are merging operations.

On Thursday morning, Capitol Taxi and Call-A-Cab announced a new combined driver and dispatch operation.

Both companies have served the Peterborough area for over 70 years, with Call-A-Cab beginning in 1948 by J.C. Donnelly. Capitol Taxi also began in the 1940s.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“At this time, in the interests of our customers, our employees and management, we have decided to now join together the two taxi operations under the Capitol banner for better service and efficiency,” reads a statement from Capitol Taxi owner Daryl Bennett, who also served two terms as mayor of Peterborough spanning 2010-2018.

The dispatch centre will be based at Capitol’s offices at 728 Rye St.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Bennett says the usual phone lines for both companies will remain unchanged —  705-742-4242 and 705-745-2424 — but will be answered as one service.

“The Donnellys, in exiting the daily taxi service, will continue their school van services and the public garage operations on Bensfort Road,” the statement reads.

— more to come

More on Money
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices