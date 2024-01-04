Peterborough taxi companies Capitol Taxi and Call-A-Cab announce merger

Send this page to someone via email

After more than seven decades of competing against each other, two family-owned taxi companies in Peterborough, Ont., are merging operations.

On Thursday morning, Capitol Taxi and Call-A-Cab announced a new combined driver and dispatch operation.

Both companies have served the Peterborough area for over 70 years, with Call-A-Cab beginning in 1948 by J.C. Donnelly. Capitol Taxi also began in the 1940s.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“At this time, in the interests of our customers, our employees and management, we have decided to now join together the two taxi operations under the Capitol banner for better service and efficiency,” reads a statement from Capitol Taxi owner Daryl Bennett, who also served two terms as mayor of Peterborough spanning 2010-2018.

The dispatch centre will be based at Capitol’s offices at 728 Rye St.

Story continues below advertisement

Bennett says the usual phone lines for both companies will remain unchanged — 705-742-4242 and 705-745-2424 — but will be answered as one service.

“The Donnellys, in exiting the daily taxi service, will continue their school van services and the public garage operations on Bensfort Road,” the statement reads.

— more to come