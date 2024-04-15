Menu

Crime

Belleville woman charged in assault of boy, 11, police say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 15, 2024 11:42 am
1 min read
The Belleville police headquarters is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Belleville police headquarters is seen in this file photo. Darryn Davis/Global News
A Belleville, Ont., woman has been charged with assaulting a child after an incident in her east-end yard Sunday, police say.

Police responded to what they’re calling a disturbance involving several children and adults near Pine Street and Humewood Avenue shortly after 7 p.m.

They say a number of the adults had to be separated before officers arrived and allege a woman threw an 11-year-old boy to the ground following “an incident on her yard involving other children.”

A 31-year-old woman has been charged with assault.

The accused has been released on an undertaking with a May 23 court date.

 

