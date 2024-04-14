Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Brampton, Ont.

A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, and later died, after being involved in a crash with a car in Brampton, Ont., police said.
Authorities say calls reporting the collision came in around 2:48 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
First responders dispatched to the scene, at Hurontario Street and Wanless Drive, where the motorcyclist was in critical condition. The driver of the car remained at the scene.
Peel Regional Police officials later confirmed the motorcyclist died in hospital.
The Major Collisions Bureau will be attending the scene.
Officers are warning motorists of delays in the area well into Sunday evening, and the intersection where the crash occurred has been closed off by police.
