Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

Man dies after his car collides with large boulder east of Toronto

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted April 14, 2024 2:35 pm
1 min read
Officers were called to the scene of the crash around 2:15 p.m. Saturday. A Durham Regional Police car is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
Officers were called to the scene of the crash around 2:15 p.m. Saturday. A Durham Regional Police car is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
A 61-year-old man was killed Saturday when his car went off the road and collided with a large granite boulder in Clarington, Ont.

Police in Durham Region say members of the force were called to Regional Road 20, east of Mosport Road, around 2:15 p.m.

The driver, who was from Oakwood, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene, first responders said.

Police say the man was travelling westbound in his vehicle when it left the roadway and struck a large boulder on the north side of the road.

Certain parts of the roadway were closed for several hours while evidence was collected, officials said.

The collision is still under investigation, and police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Sgt. Ashfield of the Collision Investigation Unit at 905-579-1520 (toll free 1-888-579-1520) ext. 5262.

