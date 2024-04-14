Menu

Crime

Driver crashes SUV into northeast Edmonton townhouse complex

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted April 14, 2024 2:12 pm
1 min read
Police in Edmonton are investigating what caused an SUV to crash into a townhouse complex Sunday morning.
Police in Edmonton are investigating what caused an SUV to crash into a townhouse complex Sunday morning. Global News
Edmonton police are investigating what led a driver to crash through the front entrance of a townhouse unit Sunday morning, damaging a wall and second unit as well.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said crews were called to the scene, near Heritage Road and 40 Street, around 8:40 a.m.

EFRS said no injuries were reported but damage to both units was extensive. A wall near the entry to the first home was destroyed.

The front end of the SUV also suffered extensive damage. Tthe vechicle was pinned up against the wall, blocking the entry to the second home,  when Global News crews arrived on scene.

The EFRS spokesperson said a “technical team” was called to the scene to look at possible structural damage to the building.

Edmonton police said their major collision investigation unit was looking into the cause of the collision between an Infiniti EX35 and the two townhomes.

EPS said their preliminary investigation showed “impairment was not believed to be a factor, though speed is.”

Police said the driver was cooperating with officers.

Police said Hermitage Road between 40 Street and 128 Avenue would be closed for several hours.

