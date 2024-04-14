Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Toronto police seeking suspect in subway sexual assaults investigation

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted April 14, 2024 11:08 am
1 min read
Police are searching for a man in his 20s with a medium build, curly brown hair and facial hair. A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
Police are searching for a man in his 20s with a medium build, curly brown hair and facial hair. A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Toronto police are seeking a suspect in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving assaults against two women in subway stations.

According to police, the first incident took place on Thursday afternoon, where a woman was approached by the alleged suspect and was sexually assaulted while waiting at Islington station.

The second assault happened Saturday under similar circumstances on a northbound subway train approaching Museum Station, officials said.

Toronto police are circulating a photo of the person they are seeking.
Toronto police are circulating a photo of the person they are seeking. TPS / Handout
Trending Now

Police describe the man they are seeking as in his twenties, around five-feet, seven-inches tall with a medium build, curly brown hair and facial hair.

Story continues below advertisement

He was last seen wearing a red coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

