Toronto police seeking suspect in subway sexual assaults investigation

Toronto police are seeking a suspect in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving assaults against two women in subway stations.

According to police, the first incident took place on Thursday afternoon, where a woman was approached by the alleged suspect and was sexually assaulted while waiting at Islington station.

The second assault happened Saturday under similar circumstances on a northbound subway train approaching Museum Station, officials said.

Toronto police are circulating a photo of the person they are seeking. TPS / Handout

Police describe the man they are seeking as in his twenties, around five-feet, seven-inches tall with a medium build, curly brown hair and facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a red coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.