Three people rescued from partially submerged vehicle: Toronto fire

Three people were rescued early Sunday from a vehicle that Toronto fire officials say was partially submerged in a ditch filled with three feet of water after heavy rainfall in the city.

Emergency responders were notified of the incident at 4:45 a.m. and dispatched to the scene near Highway 400 and Highway 401.

According to Toronto Fire Capt. Deepak Chagger, the vehicle left the roadway and became stuck in a ditch that had collected a significant amount of rainwater.

Using a rescue boat, crews were able to bring the occupants to safety.

All three people were conscious and breathing at the time of the rescue and were further assessed by paramedics.

No one required further medical treatment at a hospital or other facility.

Details about what may have caused the vehicle to crash into the ditch have yet to be released.