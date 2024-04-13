Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect arrested days after woman ‘forcefully taken’ from residence near St. Paul, Alta.

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted April 13, 2024 7:20 pm
1 min read
RCMP have arrested a man in connection with the attempted abduction of a woman near St. Paul, Alta. View image in full screen
RCMP have arrested a man in connection with the attempted abduction of a woman near St. Paul, Alta. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The RCMP have arrested a man days after a woman was “forcefully taken’ from a home near St. Paul, Alta.

Just before 7 a.m. on Monday, the RCMP said the woman was “located” but that the suspect is still on the loose.

A break and enter and an assault at a residence in Saddle Lake was reported to the St. Paul RCMP detachment at 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

RCMP found signs that a couple was assaulted, police said in a news release. They added that one of the victims was missing and they believe she was being held against her will on a school bus taken from the home.

Just before 2:30 a.m., police said the school bus had been found abandoned. The RCMP’s major crimes unit has been brought in to help with the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday, police said 37-year-old Conrad Cardinal had been arrested and was in custody.

Saddle Lake is about a two-hour drive northeast of Edmonton.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices