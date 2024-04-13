Suspect arrested days after woman ‘forcefully taken’ from residence near St. Paul, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP have arrested a man days after a woman was “forcefully taken’ from a home near St. Paul, Alta.

Just before 7 a.m. on Monday, the RCMP said the woman was “located” but that the suspect is still on the loose.

A break and enter and an assault at a residence in Saddle Lake was reported to the St. Paul RCMP detachment at 10 p.m. on Sunday.

RCMP found signs that a couple was assaulted, police said in a news release. They added that one of the victims was missing and they believe she was being held against her will on a school bus taken from the home.

Just before 2:30 a.m., police said the school bus had been found abandoned. The RCMP’s major crimes unit has been brought in to help with the investigation.

On Saturday, police said 37-year-old Conrad Cardinal had been arrested and was in custody.

Saddle Lake is about a two-hour drive northeast of Edmonton.