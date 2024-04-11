5 hospitalized after high-speed crash in East St. Paul

Send this page to someone via email

Five people are in hospital after a serious crash in the RM of East St. Paul, Manitoba RCMP say.

According to police, witnesses saw the two vehicles, a Nissan pickup truck and a Dodge Ram 1500, driving erratically and at high speeds on Raleigh Street Wednesday evening.

The crash happened on Raleigh, south of Pritchard Farm Road, causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries to the Nissan driver, 29, and four people between 23 and 37 in the Dodge.

Police said Thursday afternoon that no charges have been laid and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).