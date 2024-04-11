Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

5 hospitalized after high-speed crash in East St. Paul

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 11, 2024 2:55 pm
1 min read
RCMP logo on patrol car. View image in full screen
RCMP logo on patrol car. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Five people are in hospital after a serious crash in the RM of East St. Paul, Manitoba RCMP say.

According to police, witnesses saw the two vehicles, a Nissan pickup truck and a Dodge Ram 1500, driving erratically and at high speeds on Raleigh Street Wednesday evening.

The crash happened on Raleigh, south of Pritchard Farm Road, causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries to the Nissan driver, 29, and four people between 23 and 37 in the Dodge.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said Thursday afternoon that no charges have been laid and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops say street racing may have caused Portage Avenue crash'
Winnipeg cops say street racing may have caused Portage Avenue crash
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices