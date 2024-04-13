Winnipeg police investigate ‘serious assault’ on main street

A woman was taken to hospital after what police describe as a “serious assault” on main street Saturday morning.
Officers responded to a call reporting the incident near Logan Avenue shortly after 6 a.m.
Police said the woman had multiple injuries “consistent with being assaulted with an edged weapon.”
The victim was transported to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable condition.
Police did not outline if any arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
