Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police investigate ‘serious assault’ on main street

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted April 13, 2024 4:35 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman was taken to hospital after what police describe as a “serious assault” on main street Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call reporting the incident near Logan Avenue shortly after 6 a.m.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said the woman had multiple injuries “consistent with being assaulted with an edged weapon.”

The victim was transported to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable condition.

Trending Now

Police did not outline if any arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices