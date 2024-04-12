Menu

Province issues flood warning for Assiniboine River in Western Manitoba

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 12, 2024 11:11 pm
1 min read
A flood warning has been issued for the Assiniboine River between the Shellmouth Dam and Brandon.
A quiet start to the flood season in Manitoba could soon be ramped up after the province issued a flood warning for the Assiniboine River between Shellmouth Dam and Brandon.

Snow has melted fast in the area which has resulted in high flows in rivers and tributaries and low-lying areas could be impacted.

The river is expected to be within the banks in the third week of April.

A system which could bring up to 40 millimetres of precipitation to Manitoba is also expected in the middle of next week. The system is not expected to drastically impact water levels in Southern and Central Manitoba as levels in most of those rivers and streams have peaked.

