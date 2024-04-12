Menu

Province says pipeline repairs remain on target

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 12, 2024 10:44 pm
1 min read
Province says pipeline repairs remain on target
The province says the three-month timeline to repair a pipeline supplying gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel to Winnipeg, is still on target.
The province says the three-month timeline to repair a pipeline supplying gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel to Winnipeg, is still on target.

It was back on March 17 when the province announced the Imperial Oil pipeline near St. Adolphe would be shut down due to integrity concerns discovered in inspections.

Imperial Oil has told the province the timeline to fix the pipeline is still on track to be completed in June.

The province says fuel terminal upgrades in Winnipeg have been completed and rail to truck offloading capacity has been increased within Winnipeg to improve distribution to local retailers.

The repair of the pipeline is now in its drilling phase and provincial inspectors say they are monitoring the situation closely for environmental impacts and will have an increased presence.

