Province says pipeline repairs remain on target

The province says the three-month timeline to repair a pipeline supplying gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel to Winnipeg, is still on target.

It was back on March 17 when the province announced the Imperial Oil pipeline near St. Adolphe would be shut down due to integrity concerns discovered in inspections.

Imperial Oil has told the province the timeline to fix the pipeline is still on track to be completed in June.

The province says fuel terminal upgrades in Winnipeg have been completed and rail to truck offloading capacity has been increased within Winnipeg to improve distribution to local retailers.

Petroleum Bulletin #3: Manitoba Fuel Supply Stable as Pipeline Repair Proceeds on Schedule https://t.co/L8gXkDlmzj pic.twitter.com/2fDK6xwmIx — Manitoba Gov News (@MBGovNews) April 12, 2024

The repair of the pipeline is now in its drilling phase and provincial inspectors say they are monitoring the situation closely for environmental impacts and will have an increased presence.