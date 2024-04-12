1 person seriously injured after stabbing in downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a daylight stabbing in downtown Toronto, police say.

Officers were called to Bay Street and Dundas Street East just after 5:20 p.m. on Friday., after receiving reports of a stabbing in the area.

When officers arrived, they located a victim suffering from a stab wound.

EMS told Global News they transported an adult victim to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, police said they have no information about the suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222.

