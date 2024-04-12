Temporary stormwater bypass will continue at Speaker’s Corner in Regina’s Wascana Centre

The temporary stormwater bypass at Speaker’s Corner in Wascana Centre will continue to operate through 2024. The bypass will manage spring meltwater and rain events until a permanent solution is constructed.

“Over the last number of months, we actually had to fill in the existing pipe with concrete so that they could stabilize the bridge and the houses in the area to make sure there’s no risk,” said Kurtis Doney, deputy city manager of City Operations. “Now we’re diverting the stormwater through the pumping station. As we figure out the long-term plan and do that design (to) have a long-term solution in place.”

Doney warned people who use the park will be see the stairwell and under-bridge path of the Albert Street Memorial Bridge will be closed off this year.

“Throughout the winter, we had to fence off the area and make sure those pumps could stay there for the winter,” he said. “That area will continue to be fenced off until a permanent solution is in place.”

Last year, the existing stormwater pipe collapsed and created a sinkhole. Over the last number of months, the City of Regina had to fill in the existing pipe with concrete to stabilize the bridge and the houses in the area to ensure there was no risk.

Doney said they expect to have construction starting in 2025 and may go into the following year depending on the solution that is determined.

The City of Regina is working with local Indigenous Nations, the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) and Water Security Agency (WSA) on a long-term solution.