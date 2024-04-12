Menu

Sports

Connor McDavid probably won’t play Friday against Coyotes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2024 4:15 pm
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Edmonton Oilers.
Edmonton superstar Connor McDavid said he “probably won’t go tonight” as the Oilers practiced Friday before a game against the Arizona Coyotes.

McDavid told reporters he doesn’t want to miss games, but player health is a priority heading into the playoffs.

The Oilers captain missed Edmonton’s 5-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday with what coach Kris Knoblauch called a combination of maintenance and a lower-body injury.

Connor McDavid walks to the locker room at Rogers Place after Edmonton Oilers practice Friday, April 12, 2024. View image in full screen
Connor McDavid walks to the locker room at Rogers Place after Edmonton Oilers practice Friday, April 12, 2024. Dave Carels / Global News
McDavid is considered day-to-day and Knoblauch has said he will let McDavid decide when he feels well enough to play.

McDavid has a team-leading 130 points for the Oilers, who enter the game against Arizona four points behind Vancouver for first place in the Pacific Division with two games in hand.

The Oilers host the Canucks on Saturday.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

