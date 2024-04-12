Crash in rural Manitoba ditch leads to possession, trafficking charges: RCMP

A crash into a ditch near Brunkild, Man., proved costly to two suspects, who are now facing drug charges.
Manitoba RCMP said they were called on Wednesday morning about a vehicle in a ditch off Highway 3. When officers arrived, the vehicle — which police say had likely hit the ditch about seven hours earlier — was in the process of being towed out.
Police said the 43-year-old driver, from Steinbach, appeared to be impaired, and a passenger, 21, was found sleeping in the back seat. A search of the vehicle turned up crack, illegal cigarettes, cash, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and cocaine.
A roadside drug test came back positive for cocaine on the driver, who had his licence revoked. Police say additional charges are pending.
Both suspects will be appearing in court to face charges of possessing a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
