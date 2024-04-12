Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man arrested in connection with armed robberies at gas stations, convenience stores

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 12, 2024 3:24 pm
1 min read
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Global News
Winnipeg police say a suspect is in custody in connection with a series of armed robberies along Henderson Highway.

The man is accused in six incidents at gas stations and convenience stores between April 7-9. In each case, police said, the suspect was either armed with a knife or told workers he had one, and demanded money and cigarettes.

In one instance, a victim was stabbed.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The suspect, 22, was spotted by officers shortly after the last store robbery on Tuesday. Police say he was in the process of trying to commit another robbery in the parking lot of a grocery store at the time he was arrested.

He’s now in custody, facing a whopping 21 charges, including robbery and aggravated assault. Police said he was taken to hospital after his arrest, as officers believed he was under the influence of meth.

