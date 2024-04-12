Former Thunder Bay police chief arrested, charged with obstruction

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged the former Thunder Bay police chief as part of an ongoing misconduct probe.

OPP say Sylvie Hauth faces two counts of obstructing justice, one count of breach of trust and one obstruction count.

The charges mark the third arrest in the OPP’s investigation into allegations of misconduct within the Thunder Bay police force.

The former in-house lawyer for the police service was charged earlier this week and an officer was charged in December 2023.

The charges come after Ontario’s attorney general asked the OPP in late 2021 to look into allegations of misconduct by members of the Thunder Bay police force.

The force has faced intense scrutiny in recent years after reports found its investigations into the sudden deaths of Indigenous people had been tainted by racist attitudes and stereotyping, while others raised concerns about the ability of its senior leaders to run day-to-day operations.