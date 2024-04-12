Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Former Thunder Bay police chief arrested, charged with obstruction

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2024 2:17 pm
1 min read
The side of an OPP cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged the former Thunder Bay police chief as part of an ongoing misconduct probe.

OPP say Sylvie Hauth faces two counts of obstructing justice, one count of breach of trust and one obstruction count.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The charges mark the third arrest in the OPP’s investigation into allegations of misconduct within the Thunder Bay police force.

The former in-house lawyer for the police service was charged earlier this week and an officer was charged in December 2023.

The charges come after Ontario’s attorney general asked the OPP in late 2021 to look into allegations of misconduct by members of the Thunder Bay police force.

Trending Now

The force has faced intense scrutiny in recent years after reports found its investigations into the sudden deaths of Indigenous people had been tainted by racist attitudes and stereotyping, while others raised concerns about the ability of its senior leaders to run day-to-day operations.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices