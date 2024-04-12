Menu

Canada

Yoto Mini speaker recalled in Canada, U.S. due to burn, fire hazard

By Eric Stober Global News
Posted April 12, 2024 12:41 pm
1 min read
Thousands of Yoto Mini speakers, an educational device for kids, have been recalled in Canada after U.S. reports of the battery overheating and melting.

“The speaker’s lithium-ion battery can overheat and catch fire, posing a fire hazard to consumers,” Health Canada’s recall statement stated. It was issued on Thursday.

There have been no reported incidents or injuries in Canada, but there have been six reports of battery overheating and melting in the U.S., with no injuries, according to the recall.

Health Canada says that customers should immediately stop using the device and contact Yoto to receive a free replacement smart charging cable.

There were 19,721 affected units sold in Canada, according to the company, while 251,165 were sold in the U.S., which also has recalled the product.

The affected products were sold between November 2021 and November 2023.

The Yoto Mini uses Yoto cards to play audiobooks, music and educational audio. It is meant for kids ages three to 12.

