See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Former Canadian Space Agency engineer Wanping Zheng has been acquitted of breach of trust at the courthouse in Longueuil, Que.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Zheng, 63, a resident of the Montreal suburb of Brossard, Que., was accused of using his position to act on behalf of a Chinese aerospace company.

More coming.