Crime

2nd-degree murder charge laid against Toronto man after fatal stabbing

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 12, 2024 9:37 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '51-year-old man found dead in North York, Toronto police investigating'
51-year-old man found dead in North York, Toronto police investigating
WATCH: A 51-year-old man is dead in North York after a violent altercation. An investigation is underway to determine the cause and what may have led to the incident. It’s Toronto’s 19th homicide of the year. Kyle Benning reports.
Toronto police say a man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a fatal stabbing earlier this week.

Police said an altercation broke out between two men on April 6 at a commercial plaza near Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue in North York.

During the fight, police allege one man stabbed the other with a “sharp-edged” weapon.

Police said despite life-saving measures, the man identified as 51-year-old Jolly An from Toronto died from his injuries.

“This was a violent altercation,” Det. Sgt. Brandon Price told reporters.

In an update on Friday, police said they have charged 67-year-old Alfonso Corpuz with second degree murder.

A police cruiser on the scene of a suspicious death near Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue on April 6. View image in full screen
A police cruiser on the scene of a suspicious death near Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue on April 6. Global News
