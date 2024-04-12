2nd-degree murder charge laid against Toronto man after fatal stabbing

Toronto police say a man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a fatal stabbing earlier this week.
Police said an altercation broke out between two men on April 6 at a commercial plaza near Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue in North York.
During the fight, police allege one man stabbed the other with a “sharp-edged” weapon.
Police said despite life-saving measures, the man identified as 51-year-old Jolly An from Toronto died from his injuries.
“This was a violent altercation,” Det. Sgt. Brandon Price told reporters.
In an update on Friday, police said they have charged 67-year-old Alfonso Corpuz with second degree murder.
