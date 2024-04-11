Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon’s Gabriel Dumont Park wooden walkway closed after fire

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted April 11, 2024 7:34 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon Fire Department View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Fire Department said it send firefighters to Gabriel Dumont Park just after 8:30 a.m. to put out a fire on a wooden pedestrian walkway. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A wooden pedestrian walkway caught fire Thursday morning in a Saskatoon park.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said it sent firefighters to Gabriel Dumont Park just after 8:30 a.m. to distinguish the flames.

The fire investigator said the walkway was severely damaged and will be closed for repairs. The scene was turned over to the city’s facilities department.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The cause of the fire was undetermined. The investigator noted signs of an abandoned encampment were present in the immediate area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon police and fire report turns into call to report crimes'
Saskatoon police and fire report turns into call to report crimes
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices