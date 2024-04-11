Saskatoon’s Gabriel Dumont Park wooden walkway closed after fire

Send this page to someone via email

A wooden pedestrian walkway caught fire Thursday morning in a Saskatoon park.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said it sent firefighters to Gabriel Dumont Park just after 8:30 a.m. to distinguish the flames.

The fire investigator said the walkway was severely damaged and will be closed for repairs. The scene was turned over to the city’s facilities department.

The cause of the fire was undetermined. The investigator noted signs of an abandoned encampment were present in the immediate area.