Crime

Woman arrested after drug seizure: Moose Jaw police

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted April 11, 2024 6:07 pm
1 min read
Police executed a search warrant downtown where they located and seized various amounts of narcotics, drug paraphernalia, over $2000 of Canadian Currency, and an expandable baton.
Police executed a search warrant downtown where they located and seized various amounts of narcotics, drug paraphernalia, over $2,000 of Canadian currency and an expandable baton. Moose Jaw Police / Twitter
On Tuesday, Moose Jaw, Sask., police executed a search warrant on an establishment downtown.

“Police located and seized various amounts of narcotics, drug paraphernalia, over $2000 of Canadian Currency, and an expandable baton,” police said in a news release Thursday.

Destiny Tarrant, 29, was arrested without incident Tuesday and has been charged with:

  • possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
  • possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking
  • possession of morphine for the purpose of trafficking
  • possession of a prohibited weapon
  • possession of property obtained by crime
Tarrant has also been charged in relation to an incident on Sunday where she is accused of fleeing from the police in a stolen vehicle. She faces charges of flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle in connection with the incident.

Police also found a firearm in the stolen vehicle and Tarrant is facing several firearm-related offences.

Tarrant’s first appearance in court was Thursday and she remains in police custody. Her next appearance is April 25.

If anyone has further information they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477  or the Moose Jaw police at (306) 694-7600.

