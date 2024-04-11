Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe calls for televised meeting on carbon pricing

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, along with other premiers, is calling for an emergency televised meeting to talk about alternatives to the federal carbon price.

In the House of Commons on Wednesday, a non-binding Conservative motion passed to push for the meeting with support from the Bloc-Quebecois and the New Democrats.

Premier Moe says he fully supports the meeting.

“I think most premiers … are concerned on behalf of the residents that we collectively represent across the nation of the affordability of this ever annually increasing carbon tax that is pushing up affordability issues with families,” said Premier Moe.

“It’s pushing up the inflationary measures. The prime minister has never met with premiers on this flawed plan that he has … I think it’s time for him to sit down with premiers and explain why this policy is still relevant, why it should continue into the future.”

Premier Moe called carbon pricing an inflationary measure that is being imposed on Canadian families and not reducing emissions. He said they have looked at having their own carbon price in the province but found all options too costly for families and industry.

Premier Moe says the province has a strong plan to bring to the table.

“Our plan will be to, first of all, put forward what Saskatchewan is doing today, in the way of producing the most sustainable food, fuel and fertilizer that you can find on Earth,” he said.

“Secondarily, what we are going to be doing tomorrow in the way of transitioning to nuclear power. Providing that carbon-free electricity to all Saskatchewan residents and to Saskatchewan industries, (and) providing it in a reliable and affordable fashion.”

Premier Moe said in order to do that, they need a structured path ahead. He adds that he is looking forward to the opportunity to have a sit-down with the prime minister.

“To talk about where we are going in the future in this province and how we can contribute to a cleaner, (and) greener future, but also a vibrant and robust and growing economy in our province,” he said. “And what that can do for all Canadians. You don’t need a carbon tax for any of that.”

The prime minister has five weeks to have this televised meeting with the premiers.

— with files from David Baxter and Katherine Ludwig