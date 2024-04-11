No businesses lined up for farmland being expropriated in Wilmot: Doug Ford

Premier Doug Ford says there is no potential business lined up for the land in Wilmot, Ont., that Waterloo Region has been looking to acquire, which has caused a stir in the area.

Ford was in Kitchener on Thursday morning to present the city with $14 million for reaching its housing targets when he was asked several times about the ongoing land acquisition.

Waterloo Region is looking to purchase 770 acres of mostly farmland in Wilmot, in the area mostly surrounded by Wilmot Centre, Nafziger Road, Highway 7-8 and Bleams Road.

There has been speculation that an automotive manufacturing plant similar to what is now being put in place in St. Thomas, Ont., was headed to Wilmot but Ford denied that was the case.

“I have to be fully transparent. What we’re doing across the province, we’re asking municipalities and regions to assemble land,” he said.

“We have no one in the back area waiting to jump in there.”

That said, the premier seemed pretty confident that a business would be able to fill the space. He said that Minister of Economic Development Vic Fedeli sent out forms to muncipalties asking them to assemble land packages.

“I think it was about a year ago and saying, ‘If you want to assemble land, we’ll be there for you,’” the premier said.

“And if you don’t, I understand that, but we’re trying to do it across the province, and, anyone who assembles it, we’re pretty confident, companies are going to come and put a facility there, employ people, stir economic development, create great jobs and just help the economy.”

He then went on to say that communities like Wilmot need the money for economic development.

“I’m all for it, by the way, but there has to be a willing host,” he said.

The region echoed the premier’s comments, saying it has had to turn aside a number of inquiries over the past couple of years from companies seeking a large parcel of land to develop.

“Since 2021, Waterloo Region has received numerous inquiries seeking large-scale parcels for development which Waterloo Region was unable to accommodate, leading to that investment and thousands of well-paying, secure jobs going to other communities,” a statement read. “We have heard from the business community that this is critical to being competitive.”

It went on to say that the land that will be expropriated will offer a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity that will result in “billions of dollars of investment, thousands of jobs, and increased tax revenue.”

“It is a competitive site that will attract international investment,” the region said. “It is excellently suited for future development and investment given the proximity to arterial transportation and existing infrastructure, and the connection to Waterloo Region’s skilled workforce.”

The region says it will continue to keep the details of the land purchase confidential.

“We are confident that we can reach fair, amicable agreements with the landowners involved,” it said.

Alfred Lowrick represented a group of the landowners when speaking to Wilmot council last month seeking answers about what was taking place.

Lowrick said residents were approached by an agent representing the region and given seven days to accept an offer for their land or have it expropriated.

“Many of these people are long-term farming families located in the area due to the high quality of farmland and reassurances that lands like this, far from existing urban centres, would not face development pressures,” he said. “To say they were distraught and devastated is an understatement.

“What is worse is that this all came as a surprise to all of us — no formal notifications, meetings and consultations.

The Township of Wilmot had been pretty quiet about the property purchase but released a statement from Mayor Natasha Salonen and members of council on Wednesday that said the negotiations were between the region and the landowners, although it did not speak out against the potential purchase.

The statement said the township was advocating “on behalf of landowners, ensuring that the process is fair and equitable. To that end, the Township of Wilmot continues to bring the thoughts, opinions and concerns of landowners and Wilmot residents to the Region of Waterloo. “