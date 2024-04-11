Menu

Crime

Arrest made after shots fired at convenience store in daytime robbery: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 11, 2024 3:53 pm
Police arrested a 36-year-old man in connection to a robbery at a Guelph convenience store. View image in full screen
Police arrested a 36-year-old man in connection to a robbery at a Guelph convenience store. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
The Guelph Police Service did quick work in apprehending a robbery suspect.

A call came in shortly after 7 a.m. on Thursday about a weapon being fired at a convenience store near Speedvale Avenue East and Stevenson Street North.

Investigators say a man was seen inside the store and left without paying for a product. He was followed out of the store by two employees.

They say that was when the man pulled out what appeared to be a handgun and pointed it toward them. The employees ran back and the man fired a shot causing a glass window to shatter. There were no injuries reported.

Investigators say an officer was able to locate the suspect 30 minutes later in the area of Eramosa Road and Delhi Street. An arrest was made and an ensuing search turned up the stolen product plus a black BB gun.

A 36-year-old Guelph man faces several charges and was held for a bail hearing.

 

More on Crime
