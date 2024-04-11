Menu

Entertainment

Kelowna’s Rock the Lake scheduled earlier due to wildfire concerns

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 11, 2024 3:19 pm
1 min read
Rock the Lake will be held a month earlier this week. View image in full screen
Rock the Lake will be held a month earlier this week. COURTESY: GSL GROUP
The 2024 Rock the Lake Festival has been pushed forward a month to avoid peak wildfire season.

GSL Group announced the change of date on Thursday, explaining that after narrowly avoiding the devastating wildfire season last August, it made sense to move this year’s festival to earlier in the summer.

“The choice to move the dates was not an easy one,”  V.P. Mike Strawn said in a statement.

“We understand that many fans made plans around the previous dates and are reaching out to them directly.”

The Rock the Lake Festival is now scheduled for July 12 to 14 after initially being scheduled for August.

Okanagan’s Rock the Lake brings the heat with a great line-up
The first four bands for this year’s Rock the Lake festival were also announced, with a promise to announce more soon.

The lineup includes Canadian rock legend, Tom Cochrane, best known as the frontman for Red Rider. The 70-year-old from Toronto has been producing music for the last five decades.

B.C.’s own, Theory of a Deadman and 54-40, as well as Our Lady Peace from Toronto, will also hit the stage at the Outdoor Plaza at Prospera Place in Kelowna.

 

