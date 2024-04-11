Agtech is the focus for this year’s Canada’s Farm Show in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s Farm Show will return to Regina this June to provide visitors with the opportunity to see the latest in agricultural equipment and technology.

The event generally attracts more than 20,000 visitors every year with numerous exhibitions as well as international buyers.

This year’s theme is agtech, where traditional farming meets technology, and spotlighting the latest advancements in agricultural technology.

1:45 Technology and its future in farming

Saskatchewan Minister of Agriculture David Marit said it’s an event he looks forward to every year.

“This is something I’ve always really enjoyed, Canada’s Farm Show, being a farmer all my life,” Marit said. “(I) was always intrigued by innovation, technology and seeing how it’s changing. Every year, it’s changing…. It’s important for farmers to come and see what is (the) newest technology and innovation.”

The acting CEO of REAL, Roberta Engel, said agriculture is the pillar of the province, the city of Regina and their organization.

“It still is about innovation, collaboration, education, networking, getting our exhibitors, having our sponsors and our partners all have the opportunity to meet and speak with our farmers and producers in our province and of course, from across the country and around the world,” Engel said.

Canada’s Farm Show will run from June 18 -20.