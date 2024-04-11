Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Young Ontario driver rushing to write exam arrested for stunt driving: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 11, 2024 2:01 pm
1 min read
A Peterborough County OPP officer on April 11, 2024, clocked a vehicle travelling 143 kilometres/hour in a posted 80-kilometre zone outside the city. View image in full screen
A Peterborough County OPP officer on April 11, 2024, clocked a vehicle travelling 143 kilometres/hour in a posted 80-kilometre zone outside the city. Central Region OPP/X
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A young driver in central Ontario has been arrested for stunt driving but claims they were in a rush to write an exam.

On X, Central Region OPP reported a Peterborough County OPP officer on Thursday clocked a vehicle travelling 143 kilometres/hour in a posted 80-kilometre zone in Selwyn Township just north of the city.

The OPP says the 20-year-old driver claimed to be racing home to write an online exam.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“The lesson learned at roadside was more important,” stated Const. Dan Gay in a post on X.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

The driver was charged with stunt driving. The vehicle was impounded for 14 days and the driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days.

The individual was released and is scheduled to make a future court appearance in Peterborough.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices