Young Ontario driver rushing to write exam arrested for stunt driving: OPP

A young driver in central Ontario has been arrested for stunt driving but claims they were in a rush to write an exam.

On X, Central Region OPP reported a Peterborough County OPP officer on Thursday clocked a vehicle travelling 143 kilometres/hour in a posted 80-kilometre zone in Selwyn Township just north of the city.

The OPP says the 20-year-old driver claimed to be racing home to write an online exam.

“The lesson learned at roadside was more important,” stated Const. Dan Gay in a post on X.

#PtboOPP pulled over this 20-year-old driver who was racing home to write an online exam. The lesson learned at roadside was more important! 143km in an 80km zone is unacceptable and is going to result in a 30-day suspension, 14-day impound and future court date. ^dg pic.twitter.com/SNGo6EkzBK — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) April 11, 2024

The driver was charged with stunt driving. The vehicle was impounded for 14 days and the driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days.

The individual was released and is scheduled to make a future court appearance in Peterborough.