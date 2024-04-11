Driver dead after single-vehicle crash in Caledonia: OPP

A 28-year-old driver is dead following a single-vehicle collision early Thursday at an intersection in Haldimand County.
Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened around 3 a.m. at the intersection of Argyle Street and Highway 6 in Caledonia, Ont.
“The investigation determined that a sedan was involved in a collision, and the driver was ejected,” Const. Patti Cote explained.
Coles said the crash interrupted traffic for hours amid closures on Argyle Street and Braemar Drive, as well as Highway 6 between Greens Road and Fifth Line.
The thoroughfares are expected to be closed until late Thursday as a collision reconstruction team investigates.
