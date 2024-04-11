Menu

Driver dead after single-vehicle crash in Caledonia: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 11, 2024 12:29 pm
1 min read
OPP say a single vehicle crash early April 11, 2024 claimed the life of a driver. View image in full screen
OPP say a single vehicle crash early April 11, 2024 claimed the life of a driver. Global News
A 28-year-old driver is dead following a single-vehicle collision early Thursday at an intersection in Haldimand County.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened around 3 a.m. at the intersection of Argyle Street and Highway 6 in Caledonia, Ont.

“The investigation determined that a sedan was involved in a collision, and the driver was ejected,” Const. Patti Cote explained.

Coles said the crash interrupted traffic for hours amid closures on Argyle Street and Braemar Drive, as well as Highway 6 between Greens Road and Fifth Line.

The thoroughfares are expected to be closed until late Thursday as a collision reconstruction team investigates.

