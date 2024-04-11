Crash leads to impaired driving charges: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Charges are being laid against a Guelph man after a two-vehicle crash in the city.

Several witnesses notified Guelph Police Service on Wednesday about a crash on Westwood Road around 11:25 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a man observing the damage of the two vehicles.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Investigators say a vehicle was travelling on Westwood when it struck a parked vehicle.

They say the man was showing signs of impairment and appeared confused when speaking to officers. He was arrested and taken to police headquarters where further tests determined that the man was impaired by drugs.

A further investigation revealed the man was prohibited from driving due to an earlier impaired driving conviction.

The 64-year-old will have a court appearance on May 24. The charge carries an automatic 90-day suspension, on top of his current suspension from driving, and his vehicle was impounded for 45 days.