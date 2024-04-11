One City Peterborough defends ‘discreet area’ at drop-in centre for drug use

Send this page to someone via email

Stating it doesn’t endorse or condone illicit drug use, the Trinity Community Centre drop-in centre in downtown Peterborough, Ont., says it is offering a “discreet” area where unsupervised drug use can “take place safely.”

Opening in November 2023 at the former Trinity United Church on Reid Street, the centre offers a daytime drop-in program and a winter overnight program (October to March) which can accommodate up to 45 unhoused individuals. The drop-in programs are funded through a three-year, $2.7-million agreement with the City of Peterborough.

However, recent concerns have been raised over reported illicit drug use, theft and garbage buildup on the property.

In a statement, One City, which runs the centre, says it embraces a harm-reduction approach in its work that “prioritizes safety, dignity, and community.”

The centre does offer a daily harm reductions work program with the Peterborough AIDS Resource Network (PARN).

Story continues below advertisement

One City says utilizing the “best-evidence-based” research on harm reduction models, it has designated a “discreet area” where unsupervised drug use can take place safely.

There is a safe consumption and treatment service centre at nearby Simcoe Street.

“Instead of the alternatives — in secret, outside, in hallways, washrooms, or in the main sleeping space among other guests,” a statement reads. “This space is not part of the area or services funded by the City of Peterborough, and is only open at night when the Consumption and Treatment Services (CTS) is closed.”

Executive director Christian Harvey says the centre recently held a meeting with area businesses and residents to address issues.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

“I am under no false pretense that we can fully solve this,” Harvey told Global News on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

A number of businesses declined to comment on Thursday for fear of retaliation.

The City of Peterborough in a statement to Global News notes the centre is an independent organization, with One City using some space for other programs that are separate from the city-funded drop-in services.

Related News Health unit issues drug poisoning alert for Peterborough area

“One City has assured the City that illegal drug use is not permitted in the programs and spaces it provides that are funded by the City of Peterborough,” a statement reads

The Peterborough Police Service in an email confirms they have received complaints regarding the drop-in centre. Police also say it will use its “Safer Public Spaces” focus that has a zero-tolerance approach to open-air illicit drug use.

“The Peterborough Police Service cannot go into specific cases but, yes, we have received citizen-generated complaint calls about illicit drug use at Trinity Centre,” police stated.

“As a result, we are having continued conversations with the management, city and neighbours. Yes, the Safer Public Spaces approach would be used if appropriate to the call for service.”

Harvey says prohibiting drug use in shelters, without offering alternative safe places, forces individuals to hide drug use, placing everyone at a greater risk.

“It’s not that we condone — it’s not even that we are a safe injection site — we’re none of those things,” said Harvey. “But what we do acknowledge (is) that it happens. So we say if it’s going to happen, there’s an area that is not funded by the City of Peterborough where that can happen.

Story continues below advertisement

The organization says harm reduction is “love in action” and that drug overdoses have declined in the last several months.

“There are significantly fewer drug poisonings, zero overdose fatalities, fewer needles in the space or on the property, and a safer relationship between staff and guests,” One City states.

One City says “no one is disposable.”

“We can do our best to ensure a safer, more compassionate community that doesn’t treat these issues as someone else’s problem or turn a blind eye to drug use despite the deadly consequences.”