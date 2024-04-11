Menu

Canada

Miramichi, N.B., neighbourhood under boil water advisory

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted April 11, 2024 8:45 am
1 min read
New Brunswick's Department of Health has ordered the city of Miramichi to issue a boil water advisory in the Newcastle area. View image in full screen
New Brunswick's Department of Health has ordered the city of Miramichi to issue a boil water advisory in the Newcastle area. File / Global News
New Brunswick’s Department of Health has ordered the city of Miramichi to issue a boil water advisory in the Newcastle area.

In a statement Wednesday evening, the city said the advisory for the Newcastle Water System is “due to high turbidity in the water following a water main break.”

“During a boil water advisory it is important that all water destined for drinking, preparing infant formulas and juices, making ice cubes, washing fruits and vegetables, cooking and dental hygiene be held at a rolling boil for 1 minute,” it said.

Boiling water for other household purposes is not necessary unless advised differently by the Department of Health.

It said adults, adolescents and older children can shower, bathe, or wash using tap water, but should avoid swallowing it. Infants and toddlers should be sponge bathed “and caregivers need to ensure no water is drunk or swallowed.”

“Dishes and laundry may be washed in tap water, either by hand or by machine, unless advised differently by a Department of Health representative,” it said.

The city said earlier Wednesday afternoon that its Public Works Department was investigating a water break in the area and said residents may experience “discoloured water and low water pressure.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

