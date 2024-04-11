Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting in downtown Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 11, 2024 6:47 am
1 min read
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say one person has died after a triple shooting in downtown Toronto early Thursday.

The shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the Queen and Portland streets area.

Paramedics told Global News two people were taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries and a third was in critical condition.

Police said one of the injured died in hospital.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

No age or genders were released but paramedics said they were all adults.

A suspect fled in a dark coloured vehicle, police said.

There is no word on what led to the shooting.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices