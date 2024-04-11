1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting in downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say one person has died after a triple shooting in downtown Toronto early Thursday.

The shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the Queen and Portland streets area.

Paramedics told Global News two people were taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries and a third was in critical condition.

Police said one of the injured died in hospital.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

No age or genders were released but paramedics said they were all adults.

A suspect fled in a dark coloured vehicle, police said.

There is no word on what led to the shooting.

HOMICIDE:

Queen St West + Portland St

2:36 am

– 3 people were shot out front of an establishment

– One person was transported to hospital and was pronounced deceased

– Two people have non-life threatening injuries

– Suspect fled in a dark vehicle

– Queen St closed #GO772798

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 11, 2024