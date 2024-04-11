1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting in downtown Toronto

Toronto police say one person has died after a triple shooting in downtown Toronto early Thursday.
The shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the Queen and Portland streets area.
Paramedics told Global News two people were taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries and a third was in critical condition.
Police said one of the injured died in hospital.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
No age or genders were released but paramedics said they were all adults.
A suspect fled in a dark coloured vehicle, police said.
There is no word on what led to the shooting.
Trending Now
More on Crime
- ‘What Jennifer Did’: Netflix doc explores shocking Ont. murder-for-hire case
- At least 3 shot after gunfire interrupts Philadelphia Eid al-Fitr event
- Trump heads toward NY hush money trial after losing multiple attempts to delay
- Michigan school shooter’s parents sentenced to at least 10 years in prison
Comments