Crime

Man accused of running over Toronto police officer expected to continue testimony

By Staff Global News
Posted April 11, 2024 6:10 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Umar Zameer has begun testifying in his own defence at his first degree murder trial'
Umar Zameer has begun testifying in his own defence at his first degree murder trial
WATCH: Umar Zameer has begun testifying in his own defence at his first degree murder trial.
A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago is expected to continue testifying at his trial today.

Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who died after he was hit by a vehicle in an underground parking garage on July 2, 2021.

When he first took the stand Tuesday, Zameer described the events that led up to his encounter with police that night.

He recalled coming to downtown Toronto with his pregnant wife and young son because they wanted to take part in Canada Day festivities.

Court has previously heard that Northrup and his partner — both dressed in plain clothes — were investigating a stabbing when they went into the garage underneath Toronto City Hall. Zameer was not involved in the stabbing.

Crown prosecutors allege Zameer chose to make a series of manoeuvres with his car that caused Northrup’s death, but the defence says the officer’s death was a tragic accident.

Defence lawyers say neither Zameer nor his wife knew the people who approached them in the largely empty parking garage were police officers.

More on Crime
