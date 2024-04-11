Trees for Guelph unveils planting dates in 2024 schedule

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in Guelph will have plenty of chances to put shovels into the ground and plant this year.

Trees For Guelph has released tree planting dates for 2024.

Lisa MacTaggart, president of the non-profit organization, said the events have become popular because people are literally using their hands to build towards a goal.

“I think the community continues to show up at the Trees For Guelph planting dates, and in greater and greater numbers, that actually doing something, getting your hands in the soil it feels very concrete,” MacTaggart said.

“And even though that you know as you’re doing it, this little tree is very small and it’s going to take a long time before it’s big, you’re making a statement about believing in the future and having hope.”

She said the weather will be a non-factor too as they’ll plant rain or shine. The first planting opportunity will be a team building program, coinciding with Earth Day on April 22.

According to their 2023 annual report, through its two-year pilot program Take Root Guelph, the non-profit organization planted close to 1,800 trees to just over 1,000 homes.

Among the other activities within the organization included community planting days and a school planting program. Since it launched in 1990, Trees For Guelph has facilitated the planting of more than 175,000 trees.

MacTaggart became president after Jim Taylor, one of the organization’s founders, stepped down in 2023.

She said the excitement and interest in tree planting has grown in the community and it’s one of the biggest differences she’s noticed since stepping into the role.

MacTaggart added it’s also helped her make more connections in the community.

“In 2022 we got our website updated so we were able to have more timely communications about our activities, and just more and more people are connecting with us,” she said.

Mactaggart is hopeful more newcomers’ plant with them this year.

She said it’s often difficult for a volunteer organization to transition, as founders may retire or step back and new board members are brought on.

At the moment, MacTaggart believes the organization is adapting to the current context and she feels confident it’ll be planting trees with the community for a long time.

The full list of locations can be found on the Trees For Guelph website.