Crime

RCMP investigate gunfire in Willowbrook area of Langley

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 10, 2024 8:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Shots fired in Willowbrook area of Langley'
Shots fired in Willowbrook area of Langley
WATCH: Langley RCMP are investigating after gunfire erupted in the busy Willowbrook area of Langley on Wednesday afternoon.
Gunfire broke out in the busy Willowbrook area of Langley, B.C., just as rush hour was getting started on Wednesday.

Langley RCMP said officers were called to reports of shots fired on Willowbrook Drive between 200th and 198th Street, just before 3:30 p.m.

Police said they have yet to find any victims and have yet to determine a motive.

Click to play video: 'Targeted shooting in Langley townhouse complex'
Targeted shooting in Langley townhouse complex
Trending Now

Mounties flooded the area, and were speaking with witnesses and canvassing the area, RCMP said in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

Callers to AM730 Traffic reported that Willowbrook Drive was closed between Fraser Highway and 200th Street, while 200th Street was blocked southbound between the Langley Bypass and 72nd Avenue.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

TransLink said some bus service in the area was also affected.

Anyone with information or video in the area during the time of the shooting is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

