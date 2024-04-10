Blast from the past as Winnipeg Goldeyes bring back catcher Kevin Garcia

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Goldeyes turned back the clock on Wednesday.

The Goldeyes signed catcher Kevin Garcia, and if the name is familiar it’s because he played two seasons for the Fish in 2018 and 2019.

The now 31-year-old spent the past three campaigns in the Mexican League with the Pericos de Puebla, the Acereros de Monclova, and the Aguila de Veracruz.

Garcia appeared in 127 games for Winnipeg, where he batted .246 with five homers and 51 runs batted in. The Toronto Blue Jays draft pick was also throwing out a league-leading 50 per cent of steal attempts until a knee injury cut his 2018 season short.

“Kevin is excited to come back to Winnipeg and be a part of this team,” said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins in a media release. “Adding a guy like him with as much experience as he has will be a great asset to our pitching staff and clubhouse. Between him and Rob Emery I feel great about our catching situation, and I am sure our pitchers will be happy to have catchers they trust behind the plate.”

He’s their 20th player under contract for 2024. Spring training opens on May 1.