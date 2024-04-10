Raleigh powers Mariners to 6-1 win over Blue Jays

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Cal Raleigh led off the 10th inning with a two-run homer to help power the Seattle Mariners to a 6-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday at Rogers Centre.

With Mitch Garver aboard as the automatic runner, Raleigh turned on a first-pitch sinker from left-hander Tim Mayza (0-1) for his second homer of the year.

The Mariners added some insurance runs against reliever Mitch White, who gave up an RBI double to Ty France and a two-run single to Mitch Haniger.

Ryne Stanek recorded the final three outs as Seattle salvaged the finale of the three-game series. It was the Mariners’ second win in eight games.

Toronto loaded the bases in the ninth inning but a stellar defensive play by second baseman Jorge Polanco sent the game to extra innings. Ernie Clement floated a ball into shallow right field but Polanco made a nice running catch to keep the game tied.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered for the Blue Jays (6-7). Both teams had six hits on the afternoon.

Seattle (5-8) scratched out a run off in the third inning off Toronto starter Yusei Kikuchi for its first lead of the series. Dylan Moore walked, stole second and came home on a J.P. Crawford flare to right field.

Kikuchi was effective over six frames, allowing just one earned run, two walks and three hits. The left-hander had nine strikeouts and threw 58 of his 89 pitches for strikes.

Seattle starter Logan Gilbert retired seven Blue Jays in a row before Guerrero launched a no-doubt blast in the seventh inning that just missed the scoreboard at the base of the 300 level above the Toronto bullpen.

His third homer of the year had an exit velocity of 114.3 m.p.h. and travelled an estimated 459 feet.

Reliever Nate Pearson pitched the seventh inning for Toronto. Yimi Garcia handled the eighth and ninth innings, striking out four of the six batters he faced.

Toronto’s Daulton Varsho reached on a two-out single in the eighth and George Springer walked to end Gilbert’s afternoon. Right-hander Andres Munoz (1-1) came on and got Guerrero to fly out before surviving a nervous ninth.

Gilbert allowed one earned run, five hits and a walk. He had eight strikeouts.

Announced attendance was 22,960 and the game took two hours 40 minutes to play.

MAKING STRIDES

Four players on the Blue Jays’ injured list are slated to play with Triple-A Buffalo this week as they continue to build up ahead of a return to the big-league club.

Catcher Danny Jansen (wrist) was slated to serve as a designated hitter for the Bisons on Wednesday night against the Rochester Red Wings. Relievers Erik Swanson (forearm) and Jordan Romano (elbow) of Markham, Ont., were tabbed to pitch for Buffalo on Thursday.

Starter Alek Manoah (shoulder) was scheduled to pitch in Buffalo on Saturday, manager John Schneider said, assuming his planned side session goes well beforehand.

PRE-GAME DEAL

Before the game, the Blue Jays announced that right-hander Wes Parsons had been traded to the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for international signing bonus pool space.

Parsons started once for Toronto last season and made two relief appearances this year.

COMING UP

Both the Blue Jays and Mariners have off-days on Thursday.

The Blue Jays will kick off a three-game series on Friday against the Colorado Rockies. The nine-game homestand will wrap up with a three-game series against the New York Yankees next week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2024.

Follow @GregoryStrongCP on X.