Crime

B.C. driver so engaged with their phone, they didn’t notice police for 15 seconds

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 10, 2024 5:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'North Vancouver RCMP share video of distracted driver'
North Vancouver RCMP share video of distracted driver
WATCH: North Vancouver RCMP said all drivers need to be aware of their surroundings and leave their phone alone. They shared video of a recent interaction with a driver who was so engrossed in their phone, they didn't immediately notice an officer had pulled up beside them.
North Vancouver RCMP is reminding the public that just because distracted driving awareness month is over doesn’t mean anyone can use their phone behind the wheel.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The detachment posted a video showing a driver in traffic who was so engaged with their phone that they did not notice the police officer standing next to their car for 15 seconds.

North Vancouver RCMP said they issued more than 140 distracted driving tickets last month and are are reminding drivers that doing this could cost them $368 and four points on their licence.

