B.C. driver so engaged with their phone, they didn’t notice police for 15 seconds

North Vancouver RCMP is reminding the public that just because distracted driving awareness month is over doesn’t mean anyone can use their phone behind the wheel.

The detachment posted a video showing a driver in traffic who was so engaged with their phone that they did not notice the police officer standing next to their car for 15 seconds.

North Vancouver RCMP said they issued more than 140 distracted driving tickets last month and are are reminding drivers that doing this could cost them $368 and four points on their licence.