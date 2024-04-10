London Knights and Kitchener Rangers are all set to meet again in the OHL playoffs

The rubber match is about to begin in the second round of the Ontario Hockey League playoffs as the London Knights and the Kitchener Rangers meet in a best-of-seven series for the third straight season.

In 2022 the second-seeded Knights poured 293 shots at Kitchener goalies Pavel Cajan and Jackson Parsons and the pair kicked away enough pucks to push to overtime of Game 7, where Cajan made eight more saves and Mike Petizian reached a rebound and put it home to send the Rangers to the second round.

Last year the clubs ran smack into one another in round two and London got revenge.

The Knights outscored Kitchener 23-11, and not only shut them down, but shut them out completely in the final two games on their way to an appearance in the OHL Championship.

In 2023-24 both London and the Rangers have spent time being called the best team in the OHL.

Kitchener came out of the gate 23-7-2 and Carson Rehkopf, Matt Sop, Hunter Brzustewicz and Adrian Miseljevic were passing around the OHL scoring lead like it was the Queen of Spades in a game of Hearts. At times, variations of the quartet accounted for the top three spots in league scoring.

The Knights caught fire in mid-December and never really cooled off on their way to a regular season title and their seventh Hamilton Spectator Trophy since 2004. No other team has won more than three regular season championships in that span. Exactly half of all OHL teams have not finished first overall at all during that time.

London had a 4-1-1 record against the Rangers in their six meetings during this past season .

Each game seemed to have a very unique complexion. There was overtime. There was an Owen Willmore shutout. There was a 10-3 Knights victory that saw 43 penalties called over the final two periods. Each team won games at home and on the road.

Both clubs have massive fan support and buildings that can hold two of the largest crowds in the OHL and both have fan bases who were probably hoping that their paths would cross yet again.

How they got here

London swept the Flint Firebirds in four straight games in the first round. The Firebirds made life tough for the Knights. After a 3-0 London win in Game 1, the next three games were effectively one-goal games. Game 2 saw London add an empty-netter, Game 3 went to overtime and Game 4 ended 3-2. The Knights will have been off for exactly a week when the puck drops against the Rangers.

Kitchener knows close games after eliminating the Erie Otters in six games on Apr. 9. The Rangers won the series opener 6-3 but then had to go to overtime in each of their next three victories. Luke Ellinas scored the series clinching goal and tied Carson Rehkopf for the team lead in goals.

What the Knights expect

The two clubs are meeting in the playoffs for the 13th time in their histories. London has a 9-3 record all-time over the first 12 series. Knights head coach Dale Hunter has been a part of eight of those matchups and believes this year should bring a whole lot of excitement.

“It’s going to be a speed game out there. The fans will like it,” smiled Hunter after London’s final practice ahead of Game 1. “We’re going to have to be good defensively and execute our offence.”

Hunter has a personal 6-2 record in playoff series against Kitchener.

Easton Cowan comes into the series as hot as anyone. The forward from Mt. Brydges has at least one point in 40 straight games and believes the Knights are as ready as they can be.

“We know they are a good team and there are two good fanbases so we’re just excited to start,” said Cowan.

Max McCue is one of eight Knights players who will have played in all three of the most recent series and also says can’t wait to get the latest one underway.

“We know our identity and what we need to do to win,” admitted McCue. “We’re going to do that and now it’s time to see what they’re going to do (to try to win).”

980 CFPL’s coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m., on Apr. 11 with Mike Stubbs and Jim van Horne. The game can also be heard at www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.