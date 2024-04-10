Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Argonauts to hold training camp, pre-season game again at U of G

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 10, 2024 4:23 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Toronto Argonauts are returning to the University of Guelph.

They will be holding their training camp at the Gryphons facility for the upcoming Canadian Football League season.

There will also be a pre-game at Alumni Stadium on May 31st against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“It truly feels like home,” said Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie in a news release. “Everything from the facilities to the accommodations, to the food and the way we are treated is top notch.”

This will be the fourth straight year that the Argonauts held training camp at the U of G.

Trending Now

The camp opens May 8 with a three-day rookie camp. The first practice with the veterans is on the 12th.

Tickets for the May 31 pre-season game at Alumni Stadium can be purchased by going to the Guelph Gryphons website.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Sports
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices