Argonauts to hold training camp, pre-season game again at U of G

The Toronto Argonauts are returning to the University of Guelph.

They will be holding their training camp at the Gryphons facility for the upcoming Canadian Football League season.

There will also be a pre-game at Alumni Stadium on May 31st against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

“It truly feels like home,” said Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie in a news release. “Everything from the facilities to the accommodations, to the food and the way we are treated is top notch.”

This will be the fourth straight year that the Argonauts held training camp at the U of G.

The camp opens May 8 with a three-day rookie camp. The first practice with the veterans is on the 12th.

Tickets for the May 31 pre-season game at Alumni Stadium can be purchased by going to the Guelph Gryphons website.