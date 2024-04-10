Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder, police say

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted April 10, 2024 3:12 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police View image in full screen
A man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a fatal shooting in Winnipeg. Talha Hashmani / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a fatal shooting in Winnipeg.

On Tuesday, Winnipeg police said officers identified a 32-year-old suspect for the murder of Edison Erskine, which happened earlier that morning.

Investigators said it’s believed the victim and accused got into an argument that resulted in Erskine being shot. Authorities are still looking into their relationship.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Anyone with information, including video footage, is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-TI8477 or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigate apartment building homicide'
Winnipeg police investigate apartment building homicide
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices