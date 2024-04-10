Winnipeg man arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a fatal shooting in Winnipeg.

On Tuesday, Winnipeg police said officers identified a 32-year-old suspect for the murder of Edison Erskine, which happened earlier that morning.

Investigators said it’s believed the victim and accused got into an argument that resulted in Erskine being shot. Authorities are still looking into their relationship.

Anyone with information, including video footage, is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-TI8477 or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.