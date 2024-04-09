Menu

Crime

Man dies after shooting in Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood: Winnipeg police

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted April 9, 2024 1:40 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was shot and died.

Tuesday morning, officers said they heard gunshots in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood.

Edison Erskine, 46, was found with a gunshot wound near Furby Street and Cumberland Avenue, police said. Officers gave him emergency medical care, and he was taken to hospital in critical condition where he died, authorities said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Anyone with information can reach investigators at 204-986-6508 or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers 204-786-8477 or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

