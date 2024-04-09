Man dies after shooting in Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood: Winnipeg police

See more sharing options

Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was shot and died.

Tuesday morning, officers said they heard gunshots in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood.

Edison Erskine, 46, was found with a gunshot wound near Furby Street and Cumberland Avenue, police said. Officers gave him emergency medical care, and he was taken to hospital in critical condition where he died, authorities said.

Anyone with information can reach investigators at 204-986-6508 or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers 204-786-8477 or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.