Guns, ammunition, drugs found in Lac du Bonnet, Man. home, 2 arrested: RCMP

Two people were arrested after an RCMP weapons and drugs bust in Lac du Bonnet, Man.

On Sunday afternoon, Mounties executed a search warrant at a home in the community.

During the search, a shotgun and ammunition were found, as well as several replica firearms, “a large amount” of illegal weed, about 45 grams of magic mushrooms, and cash, officers said.

Drug trafficking equipment was also seized.

A 34-year-old man living there was on a 10-year firearm prohibition, RCMP said. He and a 20-year-old man were arrested and released with conditions pending a court date.

The investigation continues.