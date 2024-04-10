Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guns, ammunition, drugs found in Lac du Bonnet, Man. home, 2 arrested: RCMP

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted April 10, 2024 2:58 pm
1 min read
Two people were arrested after an RCMP weapons and drug bust in Lac do Bonnet, Man. View image in full screen
Two people were arrested after an RCMP weapons and drug bust in Lac do Bonnet, Man. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people were arrested after an RCMP weapons and drugs bust in Lac du Bonnet, Man.

On Sunday afternoon, Mounties executed a search warrant at a home in the community.

During the search, a shotgun and ammunition were found, as well as several replica firearms, “a large amount” of illegal weed, about 45 grams of magic mushrooms, and cash, officers said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Drug trafficking equipment was also seized.

A 34-year-old man living there was on a 10-year firearm prohibition, RCMP said. He and a 20-year-old man were arrested and released with conditions pending a court date.

The investigation continues.

Click to play video: 'Improper firearm storage tip leads to significant firearm seizure by RCMP'
Improper firearm storage tip leads to significant firearm seizure by RCMP
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices