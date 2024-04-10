Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Montreal metro gets new security plan amid rise in safety concerns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2024 2:08 pm
1 min read
RELATED: A growing number of people are concerned about using Montreal's metro system. The number of complaints has tripled in the last year, according to the Société de Transport de Montréal. Homelessness and drug use were among the top concerns. But as Global’s Tim Sargeant reports, there is no quick-fix solution – Mar 22, 2024
Montreal’s transit corporation is concentrating security personnel in certain metro stations amid what officials say has been a rise in the number of people with mental health or addiction issues in the network.

Éric Alan Caldwell, president of the corporation’s board, says the transit authority is worried about losing riders because of a perception of insecurity linked to the presence of vulnerable people.

The corporation is deploying special constables and other safety employees in teams of four to monitor the 10 stations where riders have most reported feeling unsafe.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Security director Jocelyn Latulippe says the corporation’s goal is to reassure riders but ultimately a greater intervention by health authorities is needed to direct people who need help to appropriate resources.

Otherwise he says the metro will remain what he called a revolving door for people who need assistance but who lack support.

Latulippe says the new security plan is scheduled to run until the end of the month buy may be extended.

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

