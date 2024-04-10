New voice of the Saskatchewan Roughriders unveiled

Send this page to someone via email

Football fans across the province will hear a new voice for the Saskatchewan Roughriders this upcoming CFL season.

In an announcement on Wednesday, Harvard Media announced radio announcer Dave Thomas will join Rider Nation this year as the new radio play-by-play commentator.

1:00 Football legend left remarkable impact on Saskatchewan: Roughriders CEO

“I am humbled and honoured to have the opportunity to provide the soundtrack to Rider Nation,” said Thomas in a statement. “I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get to work with what I know will be a hard-working team that we all can be proud of!”

Along with the new voice announcement, Harvard Media has revamped its sports programming as they announced the “highly anticipated launch of the All New SportsCage on 620 CKRM.” According to a release, SportsCage will air live Monday through Friday from 3–6 p.m. on 620 CKRM with lead host Barney Shynkaruk.

“It’s an exciting time for Harvard Media sports,” stated Kris Mazurak, Harvard Media VP of Sports. “Get ready to stay ahead of the game with the latest news and updates from the world of sports, as we bring you the best coverage of local sports in Saskatchewan.”

In late January, it was announced that Michael Ball, who served as the voice of the Riders for the past two seasons, would no longer be calling the games for CKRM.

– with files from Andrew Benson