Crime

Random victims targeted by aggressive teen: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 10, 2024 2:07 pm
1 min read
A Guelph teen is facing charges after a few random people were assaulted near Stone Road Mall. View image in full screen
A Guelph teen is facing charges after a few random people were assaulted near Stone Road Mall. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
A night of rampage has led to assault and attempted robbery charges for a Guelph teen.

Two incidents occurred Tuesday night in the area of the Stone Road Mall.

The first one happened around 8:20 p.m., when two youths approached a man and a woman on Scottsdale Drive near Wilsonview Avenue.

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service say one of the youths tried to spit on the woman but missed.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

They say an argument ensued between the parties but the couple decided to walk away over concerns about the youth’s erratic behaviour. The youth later began throwing rocks at them as they ran away.

About 20 minutes later, investigators say the same youth approached a man walking near Stone Road West and Scottsdale Drive. The man was asked to hand over his shoes. When he ignored the request, police say he was punched in the back of the head several times.

They say the teen followed the victim to a business, where officers arrived a short time later and made an arrest.

A 13-year-old boy from Guelph was held for a bail hearing.

 

