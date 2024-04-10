Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Faculty union supports non-confidence motion in Saint Mary’s University in Halifax

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2024 12:43 pm
1 min read
Unionized librarians and faculty members at Saint Mary's University in Halifax have voted 91 per cent in favour of a motion expressing non-confidence in the school's president and its board chairperson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO. View image in full screen
Unionized librarians and faculty members at Saint Mary's University in Halifax have voted 91 per cent in favour of a motion expressing non-confidence in the school's president and its board chairperson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Unionized librarians and faculty members at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax have voted 91 per cent in favour of a motion expressing non-confidence in the school’s president and its board chairperson.

The Saint Mary’s University Faculty Union released a statement Tuesday saying the administration has refused to respond to the union’s request for information about the school’s finances.

The statement raises questions about the university’s financial management, saying there have been unexplained budget cuts, the elimination of a student employment program and reductions in scholarships.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Union president Cathy Conrad says the administration is lacking accountability and transparency.

The university’s administration issued a statement today saying the school’s financial challenges are no different than those facing the post-secondary sector across Canada.

University spokeswoman Margaret Murphy says that like other universities, Saint Mary’s is facing challenges related to international student enrolment, decreasing government funding and inflationary pressures.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“The board and the university administration are aligned on the need for timely, innovative and sustainable long-term solutions to allow our great university to continue to contribute to Nova Scotia,” Murphy’s statement says.

“We understand that the union is giving voice to concerns. We have assured them, our faculty and staff that we will work collectively to take action to place the university on a course for sustainability.”

 This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2024.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices