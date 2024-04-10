Suspect remains at large following fatal stabbing in Victoria

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect remains at large on Wednesday morning after a fatal stabbing in Victoria.

Police said officers were called to the 2900 block of Douglass Street just before midnight on Tuesday and found one man suffering from stab wounds.

Officers and B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedics provided emergency first aid to the victim but he did not survive, police said.

No one has been arrested in connection with the crime.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is asking anyone who has information about the stabbing to call the information line at (250) 380-6211.

Investigators said they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the community.